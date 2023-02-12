Pocket Network Trading Up 51.4% Over Last 7 Days (POKT)

Pocket Network (POKT) traded 9.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. In the last seven days, Pocket Network has traded up 51.4% against the US dollar. Pocket Network has a market capitalization of $91.94 million and approximately $4.28 million worth of Pocket Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pocket Network token can now be purchased for $0.0902 or 0.00000410 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Pocket Network Token Profile

Pocket Network launched on July 28th, 2020. Pocket Network’s total supply is 1,146,111,711 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,019,807,684 tokens. Pocket Network’s official message board is forum.pokt.network. Pocket Network’s official Twitter account is @poktnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Pocket Network is https://reddit.com/r/poktnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pocket Network’s official website is www.pokt.network.

Pocket Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pocket Network is a multi-chain relay protocol that incentivizes RPC nodes to provide DApps and their users with Web3 access.Using Pocket Network is similar to any other RPC. If you're already using a centralized RPC provider, the Pocket Portal was built to allow a transition with URLs you can claim. Alternatively, you can integrate directly with PocketJS.”



