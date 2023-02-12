Polaris Capital Management LLC Buys 1,800 Shares of Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI)

Polaris Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Methode Electronics were worth $1,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Methode Electronics in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Methode Electronics during the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Methode Electronics during the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 52.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,219 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 9.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,195 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. 95.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Methode Electronics in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock.

In other Methode Electronics news, CEO Donald W. Duda sold 7,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total value of $341,793.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,165,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,955,644.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Methode Electronics news, Director Walter J. Aspatore sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.67, for a total value of $438,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $876,060. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Donald W. Duda sold 7,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total transaction of $341,793.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,165,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,955,644.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 48,196 shares of company stock valued at $2,286,091 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MEI opened at $48.55 on Friday. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.91 and a 52-week high of $51.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.09. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 1.14.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.10. Methode Electronics had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $315.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Methode Electronics’s payout ratio is 22.05%.

About Methode Electronics

Methode Electronics, Inc engages in the manufacture of component and subsystem devices. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Interface, Industrial, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electromechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers.

