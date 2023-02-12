Polaris Capital Management LLC Buys 5,300 Shares of BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF)

Polaris Capital Management LLC raised its stake in BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,816 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC owned about 0.58% of BGSF worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in BGSF by 8.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 319,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after buying an additional 25,175 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in BGSF by 3,816.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 13,130 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in BGSF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 87,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 4,063 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in BGSF by 6.2% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 567,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,304,000 after buying an additional 33,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in BGSF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 77,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 3,207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BGSF stock opened at $15.49 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $162.65 million, a PE ratio of 5.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.76. BGSF, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.30 and a 12 month high of $16.02.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of BGSF from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st.

BGSF, Inc engages in the provision of staffing services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment provides office and maintenance field talent to apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment provides IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Olik View, Hyperion, Oracle, project management and other IT staffing skills to client partners on a national basis.

