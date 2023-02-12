Polaris Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Polaris Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 494,503 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,600 shares during the period. Arrow Electronics accounts for about 1.8% of Polaris Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Polaris Capital Management LLC owned about 0.80% of Arrow Electronics worth $45,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARW. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 830.3% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Arrow Electronics in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Arrow Electronics by 103.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Arrow Electronics by 1,000.0% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Arrow Electronics by 137.2% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 930 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. 95.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ARW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on Arrow Electronics from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Arrow Electronics from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.33.

Arrow Electronics Stock Performance

Shares of ARW opened at $126.65 on Friday. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.38 and a 12 month high of $134.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $112.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 5.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.40.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $5.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.68 by $0.01. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 26.96% and a net margin of 3.84%. The firm had revenue of $9.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 15.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Vincent P. Melvin sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.03, for a total transaction of $672,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,171,253.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Arrow Electronics

(Get Rating)

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment is involved in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value-added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.