Polaris Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI)

Polaris Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CVR Energy were worth $1,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVI. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in CVR Energy by 2,200.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 945,411 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,671,000 after buying an additional 904,309 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of CVR Energy by 898.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 543,041 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,192,000 after purchasing an additional 488,647 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CVR Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $10,355,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of CVR Energy by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 935,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,905,000 after purchasing an additional 321,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CVR Energy by 87.5% in the 2nd quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 450,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,075,000 after purchasing an additional 210,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

CVI opened at $34.36 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.78 and a 200-day moving average of $33.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.52. CVR Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.83 and a 1-year high of $43.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.08.

CVR Energy, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of petroleum refining and marketing business. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The company was founded in September 1906 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

