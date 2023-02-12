Polaris Capital Management LLC Has $179.49 Million Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Polaris Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 665,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 4,504 shares during the quarter. Linde accounts for approximately 7.0% of Polaris Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Polaris Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Linde worth $179,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Linde by 71.5% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 13,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,902,000 after purchasing an additional 5,656 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Linde by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Linde by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in Linde by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Linde by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,942,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Linde news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total value of $726,931.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,907,525.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on Linde to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. HSBC decreased their price objective on Linde from $390.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Linde from $402.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho raised their price objective on Linde from $346.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Linde from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Linde presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $360.13.

Shares of LIN stock opened at $332.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $328.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $308.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.79. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $262.47 and a twelve month high of $347.60. The company has a market capitalization of $163.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.25, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.87.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 12.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 13.39 EPS for the current year.

Linde plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

