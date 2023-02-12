Polaris Capital Management LLC Has $18.36 Million Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Polaris Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 712,619 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 74,600 shares during the quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $18,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Intel by 0.5% during the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,181,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC grew its position in Intel by 5.4% during the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its position in Intel by 11.1% during the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 2,682 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 17,872 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 74,189 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.83 per share, for a total transaction of $250,470.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,470. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,680.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.83 per share, for a total transaction of $250,470.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $250,470. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Intel Stock Performance

INTC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Intel in a report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on Intel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Intel from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Intel from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $20.00 price objective on Intel in a report on Friday, January 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.02.

Shares of INTC opened at $27.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.25 and a 200-day moving average of $29.62. The company has a market cap of $115.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18, a P/E/G ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.78. Intel Co. has a one year low of $24.59 and a one year high of $52.51.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $14.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.49 billion. Intel had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.49%.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

See Also

