Polaris Capital Management LLC Has $35.89 Million Holdings in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Polaris Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 547,713 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,400 shares during the quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $35,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRI. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carter’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 331.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 406 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 159.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 415 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 805 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 63.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 809 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. 99.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Carter’s

In other Carter’s news, CEO Michael Dennis Casey sold 41,798 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $3,134,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 414,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,114,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Carter’s news, EVP Julie D’emilio sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.77, for a total value of $363,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,761 shares in the company, valued at $2,456,787.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael Dennis Casey sold 41,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $3,134,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 414,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,114,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 92,610 shares of company stock worth $6,935,813. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Carter’s Trading Down 0.4 %

Carter’s Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:CRI opened at $77.40 on Friday. Carter’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.65 and a 52-week high of $100.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 2.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 29th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 28th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price objective on shares of Carter’s to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Wedbush downgraded shares of Carter’s from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Carter’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.25.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail, U.S. Wholesale, and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

