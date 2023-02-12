Polygon (MATIC) Market Capitalization Tops $11.28 Billion

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 12th. One Polygon coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.29 or 0.00005898 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Polygon has traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar. Polygon has a market cap of $11.28 billion and approximately $431.18 million worth of Polygon was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002572 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000266 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000330 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.70 or 0.00432774 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000110 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6,273.30 or 0.28667741 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000190 BTC.
Polygon was first traded on March 26th, 2018. Polygon’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,734,317,475 coins. Polygon’s official message board is blog.polygon.technology. The official website for Polygon is polygon.technology. Polygon’s official Twitter account is @0xpolygon and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Polygon is https://reddit.com/r/0xpolygon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polygon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polygon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polygon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
