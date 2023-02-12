Powell Industries, Inc. (POWL) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 14th

Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 31st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.262 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Powell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

Powell Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 79.5% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble.

Shares of POWL stock opened at $42.50 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.09. Powell Industries has a 1-year low of $18.81 and a 1-year high of $46.00. The firm has a market cap of $503.20 million, a P/E ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.03.

Powell Industries ( NASDAQ:POWL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $162.68 million for the quarter. Powell Industries had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 5.99%.

POWL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut Powell Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised Powell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Powell Industries by 48.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Powell Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Powell Industries by 103.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Powell Industries in the 4th quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Powell Industries by 13.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the period. 62.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Powell Industries, Inc engages in the development, design, manufacture and provision of services of custom-engineered products and systems. Its products include integrated power control room substation, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, traditional and arc-resistant distribution switch gear and control gear, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers and bus duct systems.

