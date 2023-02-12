Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) Shares Sold by Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating) (TSE:PD) by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 31,000 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Precision Drilling were worth $3,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Precision Drilling by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,957 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Precision Drilling in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Precision Drilling by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,873 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Precision Drilling by 599.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Precision Drilling by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Precision Drilling alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on PDS. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Precision Drilling from C$175.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Friday. TD Securities boosted their target price on Precision Drilling from C$135.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. CIBC upgraded Precision Drilling from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Precision Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Precision Drilling from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.25.

Precision Drilling Price Performance

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Shares of NYSE:PDS opened at $64.91 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $880.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.11 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Precision Drilling Co. has a 12 month low of $47.85 and a 12 month high of $87.36.

(Get Rating)

Precision Drilling Corp. engages in the provision of onshore drilling, completion, and production services to the oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment includes rig and directional drilling, procurement and distribution of oilfield supplies, and the manufacture, sale, and repair of drilling equipment.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating) (TSE:PD).

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.