Premia (PREMIA) Trading Down 19.7% This Week

Premia (PREMIA) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 11th. One Premia token can now be bought for approximately $0.83 or 0.00003789 BTC on exchanges. Premia has a market capitalization of $8.75 million and $218,391.12 worth of Premia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Premia has traded down 19.7% against the US dollar.

Premia Token Profile

Premia’s genesis date was February 2nd, 2021. Premia’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,598,015 tokens. The official website for Premia is premia.finance. Premia’s official message board is premia.medium.com. Premia’s official Twitter account is @premiafinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Premia Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Premia is a collection of DeFi Smart Contracts on the Ethereum Blockchain. It delivers Financial Instruments as a Service to Users, in which the use of the Premia Token is incentivized through various methods. Premia Phase 1 will look to deliver functionality to underwrite financial contracts traditionally known as Physically Settled, American Style, Covered Call and Put Options.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Premia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Premia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Premia using one of the exchanges listed above.

