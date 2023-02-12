Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) Shares Sold by Polaris Capital Management LLC

Polaris Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 471,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,200 shares during the quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.33% of Premier Financial worth $12,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PFC. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Premier Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Premier Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Premier Financial in the first quarter valued at $66,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Premier Financial during the third quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Premier Financial by 158.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 4,240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Premier Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 12th.

In other Premier Financial news, Director Donald P. Hileman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total value of $29,290.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 79,106 shares in the company, valued at $2,317,014.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Premier Financial stock opened at $25.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.42. Premier Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $23.44 and a 52 week high of $32.88. The stock has a market cap of $890.57 million, a PE ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This is a boost from Premier Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. Premier Financial’s payout ratio is 43.36%.

Premier Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking business. It focuses on traditional banking and property and casualty, life and, group health insurance products. It offers family real estate, multi-family residential and non-residential, consumer, commercial, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

