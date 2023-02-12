Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Given New $42.00 Price Target at SVB Leerink

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by SVB Leerink from $46.00 to $42.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

PINC has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Premier from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Premier from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on Premier to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Premier from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Premier from $41.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Premier presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $40.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:PINC opened at $32.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.78 and a 200-day moving average of $34.38. Premier has a 12 month low of $30.82 and a 12 month high of $38.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Premier’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Premier in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Premier by 74.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Premier by 37.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Premier during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Premier by 48.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments. The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

