Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) Shares Sold by Oaktop Capital Management II L.P.

Oaktop Capital Management II L.P. lessened its holdings in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 508,608 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 103,918 shares during the period. Progress Software comprises approximately 4.3% of Oaktop Capital Management II L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Oaktop Capital Management II L.P. owned about 1.18% of Progress Software worth $21,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Progress Software by 50.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 75.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,525 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 56.6% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,576 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 139.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,956 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Progress Software during the second quarter worth $182,000.

Progress Software Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ PRGS traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.14. 217,242 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 336,886. Progress Software Co. has a 12 month low of $40.33 and a 12 month high of $58.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45, a PEG ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.01.

Progress Software Announces Dividend

Progress Software ( NASDAQ:PRGS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The software maker reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $159.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.04 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 41.04%. Progress Software’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Progress Software Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Progress Software’s payout ratio is presently 32.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Progress Software in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.75.

Insider Transactions at Progress Software

In related news, insider Ian Pitt sold 3,970 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total transaction of $225,575.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,320.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Progress Software news, EVP Loren Jarrett sold 4,629 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.90, for a total transaction of $258,761.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $986,020.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ian Pitt sold 3,970 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total value of $225,575.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,132 shares in the company, valued at $64,320.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,939 shares of company stock worth $2,868,852. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

About Progress Software

(Get Rating)

Progress Software Corp. is a global software company, which engages in the provision of products that develop and deploy mission-critical business applications. Its products and solutions include OpenEdge, Developer Tools, Sitefinity, Corticon, DataDirect Connect, MOVEit, Chef, WhatsUp Gold, Kemp Loadmaster, and Kemp Flowmon Network Visibility.

Featured Articles

