Prom Self Reported Market Cap Hits $90.00 Million (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. One Prom token can currently be bought for approximately $4.93 or 0.00022669 BTC on major exchanges. Prom has a total market cap of $90.00 million and $1.38 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Prom has traded 3.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00010524 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00031688 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.96 or 0.00045804 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001862 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00019860 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004592 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000178 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.61 or 0.00218864 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002948 BTC.

Prom Profile

Prom is a token. Its launch date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Prom is prom.io.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, "Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation."



