PROS (NYSE:PRO) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.12–$0.09 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $70.40 million-$71.40 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $71.78 million. PROS also updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of PROS in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on PROS from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PROS presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $35.40.

PROS Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE PRO traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.30. 595,403 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 319,560. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.92 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.34. PROS has a twelve month low of $18.08 and a twelve month high of $35.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

PROS ( NYSE:PRO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The software maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $70.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.17 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.38) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that PROS will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PROS during the second quarter worth about $400,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of PROS during the third quarter worth about $395,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PROS during the second quarter worth about $390,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of PROS by 203.6% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 11,050 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 7,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in PROS by 91.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,880 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 6,168 shares in the last quarter. 96.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PROS Company Profile

PROS Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy. Its solutions selling, pricing, and revenue management leverage artificial intelligence (AI), self-learning and automation to ensure that every transactional experience is fast, frictionless and personalized for every shopper, supporting both business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) companies across industry verticals.

