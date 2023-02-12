Prospector Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:PRSR) Short Interest Update

Prospector Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:PRSR – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 106,300 shares, an increase of 59.4% from the January 15th total of 66,700 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 105,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Prospector Capital Price Performance

Shares of PRSR remained flat at $9.99 during mid-day trading on Friday. 1,959 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,556. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.99. Prospector Capital has a 12-month low of $9.74 and a 12-month high of $10.46.

Get Prospector Capital alerts:

Institutional Trading of Prospector Capital

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRSR. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prospector Capital by 1,801.5% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 3,603 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Prospector Capital by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Prospector Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Prospector Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Prospector Capital by 405.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 11,130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

About Prospector Capital

Prospector Capital Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in La Jolla, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Prospector Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prospector Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.