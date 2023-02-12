Proton Trading Down 19.7% This Week (XPR)

Proton (XPR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 12th. One Proton coin can currently be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. Proton has a total market capitalization of $31.78 million and approximately $1.25 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Proton has traded down 19.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002544 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.98 or 0.00433076 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000108 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,291.94 or 0.28687763 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Proton Coin Profile

Proton’s launch date was March 22nd, 2020. Proton’s total supply is 28,028,568,360 coins and its circulating supply is 18,032,504,320 coins. The official website for Proton is www.proton.org. Proton’s official message board is blog.protonchain.com. The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/protonchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Proton’s official Twitter account is @protonxpr and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Proton

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Proton should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Proton using one of the exchanges listed above.

