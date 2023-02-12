PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBCRY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBCRY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a growth of 194.1% from the January 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
PT Bank Central Asia Tbk Price Performance
Shares of PT Bank Central Asia Tbk stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.51. 15,136 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,033. PT Bank Central Asia Tbk has a 52 week low of $11.43 and a 52 week high of $15.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.71.
PT Bank Central Asia Tbk Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th were given a $0.043 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.29%. PT Bank Central Asia Tbk’s payout ratio is 13.05%.
About PT Bank Central Asia Tbk
PT Bank Central Asia Tbk provides commercial banking and other financial services. It operates through the following segments: Loans, Treasury, and Others. The firm offers deposits account, transaction banking, electronic banking, cash management, credit cards, bank assurance, credit facilities, bank guarantees, export-import facilities, foreign exchange facilities, and investment products.
