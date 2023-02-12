Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Pulmatrix in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th.
Pulmatrix Stock Performance
NASDAQ:PULM opened at $3.75 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.96. Pulmatrix has a 12 month low of $3.16 and a 12 month high of $8.00.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pulmatrix
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pulmatrix stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pulmatrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 30,628 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.90% of Pulmatrix as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.69% of the company’s stock.
About Pulmatrix
Pulmatrix, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company engaged in the discovery and development of novel inhaled therapeutic products for respiratory and other diseases. The firm focuses on the prevention and treatment of respiratory diseases and infections. It offers products based on its proprietary dry powder delivery technology, iSPERSE, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pulmatrix (PULM)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/6 – 2/10
- Will Snowflake Have Tough Sledding, Trying To Keep Rally Alive?
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
Receive News & Ratings for Pulmatrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulmatrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.