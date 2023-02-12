Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Pulmatrix in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Pulmatrix Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PULM opened at $3.75 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.96. Pulmatrix has a 12 month low of $3.16 and a 12 month high of $8.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pulmatrix

Pulmatrix ( NASDAQ:PULM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.51) by $0.06. Pulmatrix had a negative return on equity of 46.03% and a negative net margin of 387.03%. The company had revenue of $1.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pulmatrix will post -5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pulmatrix stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pulmatrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 30,628 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.90% of Pulmatrix as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.69% of the company’s stock.

About Pulmatrix

Pulmatrix, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company engaged in the discovery and development of novel inhaled therapeutic products for respiratory and other diseases. The firm focuses on the prevention and treatment of respiratory diseases and infections. It offers products based on its proprietary dry powder delivery technology, iSPERSE, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.

