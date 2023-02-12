Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PUMSY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, an increase of 241.7% from the January 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Puma from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Puma has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.86.

Get Puma alerts:

Puma Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of Puma stock traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $6.53. 5,218 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,570. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.76. Puma has a 1 year low of $4.14 and a 1 year high of $10.61.

About Puma

Puma SE engages in the development and sale of sports and sports lifestyle products. It includes footwear, apparel, and accessories. Its brands include puma and cobra golf. The company was founded by Rudolf Dassler on October 1, 1948 and is headquartered in Herzogenaurach, Germany.

Featured Articles

