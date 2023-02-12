Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QRVO. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in Qorvo by 208.8% during the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Qorvo by 106.4% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Qorvo during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Qorvo by 63.9% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Qorvo during the first quarter worth about $40,000. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Gina Harrison sold 3,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $370,136.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,690,728. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on QRVO. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Qorvo from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Qorvo from $87.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Qorvo from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Qorvo from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Qorvo from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $125.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Qorvo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.70.

NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $103.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.42. Qorvo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.38 and a fifty-two week high of $139.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $99.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.60.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.12. Qorvo had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 19.41%. The business had revenue of $743.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

Qorvo announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, November 2nd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 22.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplying cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

