Quantfury Token (QTF) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $97.38 Million

Quantfury Token (QTF) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. One Quantfury Token token can now be bought for about $9.74 or 0.00044244 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Quantfury Token has a total market cap of $97.38 million and $10,846.16 worth of Quantfury Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Quantfury Token has traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Quantfury Token alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002432 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $95.07 or 0.00432390 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000108 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,297.63 or 0.28642281 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000041 BTC.

About Quantfury Token

Quantfury Token’s genesis date was June 14th, 2019. Quantfury Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Quantfury Token’s official website is www.quantfury.com. Quantfury Token’s official Twitter account is @quantfury. Quantfury Token’s official message board is medium.com/@quantfury.

Buying and Selling Quantfury Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantfury Token (QTF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Quantfury Token has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantfury Token is 9.74022648 USD and is up 0.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $3,795.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.quantfury.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantfury Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantfury Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantfury Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quantfury Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantfury Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.