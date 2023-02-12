Quantum (QUA) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 12th. Over the last week, Quantum has traded 0% lower against the dollar. Quantum has a market capitalization of $5,602.51 and approximately $180,969.18 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quantum token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Quantum alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00010275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.23 or 0.00046819 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00031365 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001900 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00019678 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004572 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000183 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.03 or 0.00219876 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002939 BTC.

About Quantum

QUA is a token. Its launch date was December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. Quantum’s official message board is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. The official website for Quantum is quantumtech.pro. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Quantum

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.00001 USD and is up -0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $180,968.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.