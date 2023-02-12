Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Short Interest Update

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,500 shares, a growth of 68.2% from the January 15th total of 21,700 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 92,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Qurate Retail stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. 0.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Qurate Retail alerts:

Qurate Retail Stock Performance

QRTEB stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.26. The company had a trading volume of 2,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,357. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.49. Qurate Retail has a one year low of $3.04 and a one year high of $21.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.42.

About Qurate Retail

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and online commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH, QVC International, and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment includes the distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.