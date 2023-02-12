Radicle (RAD) Hits Market Capitalization of $94.27 Million

Radicle (RAD) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 12th. One Radicle coin can now be bought for $1.93 or 0.00008849 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Radicle has traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. Radicle has a total market capitalization of $94.27 million and $4.29 million worth of Radicle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002557 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000265 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000329 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 33.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $94.19 or 0.00431714 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000108 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,239.25 or 0.28597509 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000191 BTC.
About Radicle
Radicle was first traded on February 15th, 2021. Radicle’s total supply is 99,998,580 coins and its circulating supply is 48,829,112 coins. Radicle’s official Twitter account is @radicle_xyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. Radicle’s official message board is radicle.community. Radicle’s official website is radicle.xyz.
Radicle Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radicle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radicle should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Radicle using one of the exchanges listed above.
