Radix Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $238.29 Million (XRD)

Radix (XRD) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 12th. One Radix coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0472 or 0.00000214 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Radix has a total market capitalization of $238.29 million and approximately $448,401.14 worth of Radix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Radix has traded 17.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Radix

Radix’s genesis date was July 28th, 2021. Radix’s total supply is 12,123,620,561 coins and its circulating supply is 5,050,588,464 coins. The official website for Radix is www.radixdlt.com. Radix’s official Twitter account is @radixdlt and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Radix is www.radixdlt.com/blog. The Reddit community for Radix is https://reddit.com/r/radix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Radix Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XRD is the native token of the Radix Mainnet and may be used for securing the network, accessing DeFi, deploying smart contracts and paying for transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Radix using one of the exchanges listed above.

