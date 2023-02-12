Rarible Market Capitalization Reaches $27.87 Million (RARI)

Rarible (RARI) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 12th. During the last week, Rarible has traded 11.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Rarible has a total market cap of $27.87 million and approximately $423,354.73 worth of Rarible was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rarible token can currently be bought for $1.93 or 0.00008802 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002551 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $94.62 or 0.00432864 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000108 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,267.66 or 0.28673668 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000190 BTC.

About Rarible

Rarible launched on July 15th, 2020. Rarible’s total supply is 25,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,441,025 tokens. Rarible’s official Twitter account is @rarible and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Rarible is app.rarible.com/rari.

Rarible Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rarible is a creator-centric NFT marketplace and issuance platform. RARI token, awarded to the active users of the platform, will act as the governance instrument: it will enable collectors and creators to vote on multiple upgrades and decide how the platform should develop further. This makes the governance of the platform directly responsive to the most active users and brings Rarible closer to being a public good operated by the community members who value it most.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rarible directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rarible should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rarible using one of the exchanges listed above.

