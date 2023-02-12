Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Acquired by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 76.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,682 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,315 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $9,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 94.5% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 322,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,918,000 after acquiring an additional 156,550 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 9.2% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 11,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 1.2% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 53.1% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,517,000 after buying an additional 12,316 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.4% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 141,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,038,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 4,260 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $422,421.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 453,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,987,404.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE RTX opened at $100.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.00. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $80.27 and a 1 year high of $108.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $18.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.16 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 7.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 12th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.86%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.86.

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

