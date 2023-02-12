Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.58.

RRR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ING Group initiated coverage on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. CBRE Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th.

Red Rock Resorts Price Performance

RRR stock opened at $47.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.14. Red Rock Resorts has a 12-month low of $30.98 and a 12-month high of $54.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05, a PEG ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 352.28.

Red Rock Resorts Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Red Rock Resorts

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Red Rock Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 29.85%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the second quarter worth approximately $92,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the second quarter worth approximately $100,000. Institutional investors own 52.45% of the company’s stock.

About Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc is a holding company engaged in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet spaces, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering.

