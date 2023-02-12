Redburn Partners Upgrades United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) to “Neutral”

Redburn Partners upgraded shares of United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $55.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

UAL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of United Airlines to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of United Airlines from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of United Airlines from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of United Airlines in a report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of United Airlines from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Airlines has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.69.

United Airlines Stock Performance

NASDAQ:UAL opened at $48.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.52 and a beta of 1.44. United Airlines has a 1-year low of $30.54 and a 1-year high of $53.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.39. United Airlines had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.60) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 51.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that United Airlines will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

In other United Airlines news, Director James A. C. Kennedy bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.72 per share, with a total value of $79,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $659,193.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Gregory L. Hart sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total transaction of $1,014,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,652 shares in the company, valued at $996,945.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James A. C. Kennedy purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.72 per share, with a total value of $79,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,193.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Airlines

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UAL. Capital International Investors bought a new position in United Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at about $351,299,000. Altimeter Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of United Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at about $115,175,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of United Airlines by 1,248.8% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,474,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364,768 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of United Airlines by 202.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,734,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of United Airlines by 403.3% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,240,877 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,527,000 after purchasing an additional 994,335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.73% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company with United Airlines, Inc as its principal, wholly-owned subsidiary. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The firm, through United and its regional carriers, operates across six continents, with hubs at Newark Liberty International Airport (Newark), Chicago O’Hare International Airport (Chicago O’Hare), Denver International Airport (Denver), George Bush Intercontinental Airport (Houston Bush), Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), A.B.

Featured Stories

