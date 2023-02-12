Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.98, Briefing.com reports. Regency Centers had a net margin of 39.45% and a return on equity of 7.58%. The company had revenue of $314.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share.

Regency Centers Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of REG stock opened at $65.67 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.39. Regency Centers has a 52 week low of $51.97 and a 52 week high of $73.41. The stock has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Regency Centers Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is 92.20%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in REG. Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 37.0% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 7,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Regency Centers during the fourth quarter valued at $400,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Regency Centers during the first quarter valued at $343,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the 1st quarter worth $324,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

REG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Regency Centers to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on Regency Centers from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Regency Centers to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regency Centers currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.27.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Featured Articles

