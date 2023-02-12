Request Price Down 3.8% Over Last Week (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 12th. During the last week, Request has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar. One Request token can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000480 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Request has a total market capitalization of $105.33 million and $2.03 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00010247 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00031424 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.23 or 0.00046625 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001886 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00019590 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004538 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000180 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.23 or 0.00219877 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002927 BTC.

Request Profile

REQ is a token. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The official website for Request is request.network.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,877,117 with 999,830,316.0398655 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.1057215 USD and is up 1.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 96 active market(s) with $1,957,670.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

