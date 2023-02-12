Reviewing Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) & Inhibikase Therapeutics (NYSE:IKT)

Inhibikase Therapeutics (NYSE:IKT – Get Rating) and Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Inhibikase Therapeutics and Allogene Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Inhibikase Therapeutics alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inhibikase Therapeutics -30,351.62% -59.24% -52.48% Allogene Therapeutics -126,580.16% -37.74% -32.58%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Inhibikase Therapeutics and Allogene Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inhibikase Therapeutics $3.10 million 6.59 -$14.79 million ($0.74) -0.98 Allogene Therapeutics $38.49 million 25.74 -$257.01 million ($2.20) -3.12

Volatility & Risk

Inhibikase Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Allogene Therapeutics. Allogene Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Inhibikase Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Inhibikase Therapeutics has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Allogene Therapeutics has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Inhibikase Therapeutics and Allogene Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inhibikase Therapeutics 0 1 0 0 2.00 Allogene Therapeutics 1 1 9 0 2.73

Allogene Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $20.27, indicating a potential upside of 195.09%. Given Allogene Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Allogene Therapeutics is more favorable than Inhibikase Therapeutics.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.1% of Inhibikase Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.9% of Allogene Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 55.8% of Inhibikase Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 29.8% of Allogene Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Allogene Therapeutics beats Inhibikase Therapeutics on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Inhibikase Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for Parkinson's Disease (PD) and related disorders that arise inside and outside of the brain. The company's product candidates include IkT-148009, a small molecule Abelson tyrosine kinase inhibitor for use in the treatment of PD, as well as gastrointestinal complications that arise as early symptoms of PD, such as swallowing, dysphagia, neurogenic constipation, and multiple system atrophy; and IkT-001Pro, a prodrug of the anti-cancer agent Imatinib that is in preclinical development to minimize gastrointestinal side effects and for the treatment of blood and stomach cancers. It is also involved in developing various research programs for other neurological diseases. The company has research and development collaborations with The Johns Hopkins University, Arizona State University, and Michigan State University, as well as Louisiana State University. Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Allogene Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells. Its engineered T cells are allogeneic, which are derived from healthy donors for intended use in any patient. The company was founded by Arie S. Belldegrun, David D. Chang, David M. Tanen, and Joshua A. Kazam in November 2017 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Inhibikase Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inhibikase Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.