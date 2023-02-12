Rheinmetall AG (OTCMKTS:RNMBY) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Rheinmetall AG (OTCMKTS:RNMBY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $240.60.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Rheinmetall from €240.00 ($258.06) to €265.00 ($284.95) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Rheinmetall from €220.00 ($236.56) to €240.00 ($258.06) in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Rheinmetall from €220.00 ($236.56) to €250.00 ($268.82) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Rheinmetall from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th.

Get Rheinmetall alerts:

Rheinmetall Stock Performance

Shares of RNMBY stock opened at $49.23 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.47 and a 200-day moving average of $37.23. Rheinmetall has a 12-month low of $21.38 and a 12-month high of $49.95.

Rheinmetall Company Profile

Rheinmetall AG operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production of automotive components and defense equipment. It operates through the following segments: Defence and Automotive. The Defence segment offers vehicle, infantry equipment, protection and weapon systems, air defense systems, function sequence networking as well as simulation hardware and software.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rheinmetall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rheinmetall and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.