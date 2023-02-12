Rheinmetall AG (OTCMKTS:RNMBY) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Rheinmetall AG (OTCMKTS:RNMBY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $240.60.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Rheinmetall from €240.00 ($258.06) to €265.00 ($284.95) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Rheinmetall from €220.00 ($236.56) to €240.00 ($258.06) in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Rheinmetall from €220.00 ($236.56) to €250.00 ($268.82) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Rheinmetall from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th.
Rheinmetall Stock Performance
Shares of RNMBY stock opened at $49.23 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.47 and a 200-day moving average of $37.23. Rheinmetall has a 12-month low of $21.38 and a 12-month high of $49.95.
Rheinmetall Company Profile
Rheinmetall AG operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production of automotive components and defense equipment. It operates through the following segments: Defence and Automotive. The Defence segment offers vehicle, infantry equipment, protection and weapon systems, air defense systems, function sequence networking as well as simulation hardware and software.
