RichQUACK.com (QUACK) Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges

RichQUACK.com (QUACK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. One RichQUACK.com token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, RichQUACK.com has traded up 0.4% against the dollar. RichQUACK.com has a market capitalization of $64.39 million and approximately $2.29 million worth of RichQUACK.com was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

RichQUACK.com Token Profile

RichQUACK.com’s launch date was June 8th, 2021. RichQUACK.com’s total supply is 46,775,855,335,611,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,085,961,274,152,300 tokens. RichQUACK.com’s official website is www.richquack.com. RichQUACK.com’s official Twitter account is @richquack. The Reddit community for RichQUACK.com is https://reddit.com/r/richquack_quack. RichQUACK.com’s official message board is medium.com/@richquack.

RichQUACK.com Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RichQUACK.com (QUACK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. RichQUACK.com has a current supply of 46,775,855,335,611,000 with 44,085,961,274,152,300 in circulation. The last known price of RichQUACK.com is 0 USD and is down -3.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $2,622,954.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.richquack.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RichQUACK.com directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RichQUACK.com should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RichQUACK.com using one of the exchanges listed above.

