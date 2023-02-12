RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP) Declares $0.10 Monthly Dividend

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1021 per share on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th.
RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.9% annually over the last three years.
RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Stock Performance
NYSE:OPP opened at $8.77 on Friday. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $13.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.58.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund
RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund (OPP)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/6 – 2/10
- Will Snowflake Have Tough Sledding, Trying To Keep Rally Alive?
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.