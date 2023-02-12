RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP) Declares $0.10 Monthly Dividend

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPPGet Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1021 per share on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.9% annually over the last three years.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:OPP opened at $8.77 on Friday. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $13.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 33.0% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 238,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,976,000 after buying an additional 59,225 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 28.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 110,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after buying an additional 24,422 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 92,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 4.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 82,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 2.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 56,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter.

About RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

