RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) Shares Sold by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust reduced its position in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,070 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in RLI were worth $2,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RLI. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in RLI in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in RLI in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in RLI by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in RLI in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in RLI by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 759 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of RLI from $123.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th.

RLI Stock Performance

NYSE:RLI opened at $130.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. RLI Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $96.22 and a fifty-two week high of $140.69. The stock has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.83.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.45. RLI had a net margin of 34.36% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The business had revenue of $360.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that RLI Corp. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RLI Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.16%.

About RLI

(Get Rating)

RLI Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Casualty, Property and Surety. The Casualty segment offers healthcare and transportation insurance. The Property segment consists of commercial fire, earthquake, difference in conditions, marine, facultative and treaty reinsurance, including crop and select personal lines policies, including pet insurance and homeowners reinsurance services.

See Also

