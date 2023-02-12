Robert W. Baird Lowers V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Price Target to $30.00

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Robert W. Baird from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on V.F. from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays upped their target price on V.F. from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lowered V.F. from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $36.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. OTR Global reaffirmed a negative rating on shares of V.F. in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on V.F. from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.56.

Get V.F. alerts:

V.F. Stock Performance

Shares of V.F. stock opened at $26.27 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.41. V.F. has a 52 week low of $25.05 and a 52 week high of $62.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

V.F. Cuts Dividend

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The textile maker reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that V.F. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. V.F.’s payout ratio is currently 190.66%.

Insider Transactions at V.F.

In related news, CEO Benno O. Dorer purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.50 per share, with a total value of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other V.F. news, Director Mark Samuel Hoplamazian acquired 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.04 per share, for a total transaction of $490,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $803,486.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Benno O. Dorer acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.50 per share, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On V.F.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in V.F. by 4.1% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,929 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in V.F. by 6.0% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in V.F. by 1.8% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 14,280 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in V.F. by 1.1% during the second quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,810 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in V.F. by 6.6% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,574 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.