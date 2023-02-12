Robert W. Baird Raises Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Price Target to $82.00

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Argus lowered shares of Catalent from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Catalent from $120.00 to $81.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Catalent from $125.00 to $73.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Bank of America cut Catalent from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $125.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Catalent from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Catalent presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $96.30.

CTLT stock opened at $70.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.18. Catalent has a 52 week low of $40.69 and a 52 week high of $115.33.

In other news, insider Ricky Hopson sold 643 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total value of $31,738.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $812,070.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Catalent news, insider Ricky Hopson sold 643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total transaction of $31,738.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $812,070.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Manja Boerman sold 780 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total transaction of $40,326.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $819,962. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Catalent by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,303,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,392,949,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011,520 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Catalent by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,223,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,994,000 after buying an additional 178,443 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Catalent by 5.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,086,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,016,000 after buying an additional 792,923 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in Catalent by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 11,169,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,753,000 after buying an additional 4,212,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Catalent by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,842,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,982,000 after buying an additional 1,973,505 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

