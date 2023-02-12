Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $73.72.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$72.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$71.00 to C$74.75 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rogers Communications in a report on Friday, February 3rd. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$69.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Rogers Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rogers Communications

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RCI. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 129.6% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 675 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 33.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of Rogers Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rogers Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Institutional investors own 45.46% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Communications Stock Performance

Shares of RCI stock opened at $48.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.02. Rogers Communications has a one year low of $36.23 and a one year high of $64.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.53.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.05). Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 10.90%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Rogers Communications will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rogers Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.368 per share. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is 59.84%.

About Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 11.3 million subscribers.

