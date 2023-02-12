Royal Bank of Canada Increases Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Price Target to $85.00

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $73.00 to $85.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Catalent from $58.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded Catalent from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, November 5th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Catalent from $125.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Argus downgraded Catalent from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Catalent from $60.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $96.30.

Catalent Stock Performance

NYSE:CTLT opened at $70.46 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.11 and a 200 day moving average of $68.18. The company has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.18, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.26. Catalent has a 1-year low of $40.69 and a 1-year high of $115.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Catalent

In other news, insider Manja Boerman sold 780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total transaction of $40,326.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $819,962. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, insider Manja Boerman sold 780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total value of $40,326.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $819,962. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Ricky Hopson sold 643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total value of $31,738.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,452 shares in the company, valued at $812,070.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTLT. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Catalent by 22.5% in the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Catalent by 1.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Catalent by 12.0% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 90,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,759,000 after acquiring an additional 9,723 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Catalent by 88.1% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 6,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 2,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Catalent by 14.6% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 74,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,997,000 after acquiring an additional 9,507 shares during the last quarter. 99.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

