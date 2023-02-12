Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) is Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s 2nd Largest Position

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,726,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 223,471 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada comprises 5.1% of Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.63% of Royal Bank of Canada worth $784,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RY. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.6% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 6,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.7% in the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.9% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 0.7% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 17,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 41.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RY. Bank of America upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$148.00 to C$147.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Desjardins raised their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$145.00 to C$147.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.50.

Royal Bank of Canada Price Performance

RY traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $103.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 415,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,914. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $83.63 and a twelve month high of $116.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.85.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 23.66%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 26th will be given a $0.9832 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 25th. This represents a $3.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.23%.

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

(Get Rating)

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

Featured Stories

