Royal Bank of Canada Raises Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Price Target to $40.00

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

BAM has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. They set a sell rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a market perform rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. CIBC assumed coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Asset Management has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $47.06.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Brookfield Asset Management Price Performance

NYSE:BAM opened at $34.68 on Thursday. Brookfield Asset Management has a 1 year low of $26.76 and a 1 year high of $36.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.86.

Brookfield Asset Management Increases Dividend

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Rating ) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $958.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.81 billion. Research analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This is a boost from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%.

Insider Activity at Brookfield Asset Management

In related news, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 2,135,176 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $51,436,389.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,281,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,956,442.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Brookfield Asset Management

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 7.6% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC raised its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 2.8% in the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 8,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 0.4% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 55,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 1.0% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 26,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 3.2% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. provides alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the ownership, operation, and development of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and energy transition power generating assets. The company's infrastructure business engages in the ownership, operation, and development of utilities, transport, midstream, data and sustainable resource assets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.