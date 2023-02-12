Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) PT Raised to $78.00

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $67.00 to $78.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on RCL. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $75.54.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Price Performance

NYSE RCL opened at $71.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.43, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.39. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 1 year low of $31.09 and a 1 year high of $89.49. The company has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.47 and a beta of 2.48.

Insider Transactions at Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.25. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative return on equity of 56.86% and a negative net margin of 24.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($4.78) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 165.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 78,927 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $4,498,839.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,078,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,459,224. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 1,007,968 shares of company stock valued at $60,959,468 in the last ninety days. 9.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RCL. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 86.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. 74.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Group operates a fleet of cruise ships. It also operates as a global cruise company, which controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Silversea Cruises, and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands.

