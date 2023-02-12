Rune Price Tops $3.26 on Exchanges (RUNE)

Rune (RUNE) traded 83.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 11th. During the last seven days, Rune has traded 67.4% higher against the dollar. Rune has a total market capitalization of $63,971.10 and approximately $18.34 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rune token can currently be purchased for $3.26 or 0.00014961 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Rune Profile

Rune’s launch date was March 31st, 2021. Rune’s total supply is 13,517 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,619 tokens. Rune’s official Twitter account is @runemetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Rune is https://reddit.com/r/runemetaverse and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rune’s official message board is runemetaverse.medium.com. Rune’s official website is rune.game.

Rune Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rune (RUNE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Rune has a current supply of 13,516.98418437. The last known price of Rune is 1.78812649 USD and is up 1.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rune.game.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rune directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rune should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rune using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

