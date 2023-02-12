Russel Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) Short Interest Up 454.4% in January

Russel Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RUSMF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 666,400 shares, an increase of 454.4% from the January 15th total of 120,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 740.4 days.

Russel Metals Stock Up 4.5 %

OTCMKTS:RUSMF traded up $1.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 420 shares, compared to its average volume of 807. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.30 and a 200-day moving average of $21.34. Russel Metals has a 12 month low of $17.67 and a 12 month high of $28.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$38.00 to C$37.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Russel Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Russel Metals from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Russel Metals from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th.

About Russel Metals

Russel Metals, Inc is a metal distribution and processing company, which distributes steel products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products and Steel Distributors. The Metals Service Centers segment provides processing and distribution services to a broad base of customers.

