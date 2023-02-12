Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA Cuts Position in BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV)

Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA lessened its holdings in BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,499 shares during the period. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA owned approximately 0.07% of BrightView worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BV. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of BrightView by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,456,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,829,000 after purchasing an additional 277,640 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of BrightView by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,110,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,332,000 after purchasing an additional 176,923 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of BrightView by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,129,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,554,000 after purchasing an additional 131,494 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of BrightView by 76.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 285,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,886,000 after purchasing an additional 123,598 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BrightView by 66.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 275,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,309,000 after purchasing an additional 109,770 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of BrightView from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of BrightView from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of BrightView from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $14.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of BrightView from $9.10 to $7.90 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

BrightView stock opened at $6.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $610.56 million, a P/E ratio of 72.56 and a beta of 1.30. BrightView Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.56 and a fifty-two week high of $14.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.51.

BrightView (NYSE:BV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $723.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.72 million. BrightView had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 6.25%. Equities research analysts forecast that BrightView Holdings, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BrightView Holdings, Inc is an investment company, which engages in the provision of commercial landscaping services. It operates through the Maintenance Services and Development Services segments. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a full suite of recurring commercial landscaping services ranging from mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, to more horticulturally advanced services, such as water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

