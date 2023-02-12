Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA Sells 42,300 Shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS)

Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA reduced its stake in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Get Rating) by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,300 shares during the period. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA’s holdings in Cars.com were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CARS. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Cars.com by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,283,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,398,000 after purchasing an additional 343,392 shares during the last quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Cars.com in the 2nd quarter worth $2,506,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Cars.com by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 908,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,569,000 after purchasing an additional 139,744 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cars.com in the 1st quarter worth $1,692,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Cars.com in the 1st quarter worth $1,534,000. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cars.com alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, DA Davidson reduced their target price on Cars.com from $18.00 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Cars.com Stock Performance

About Cars.com

CARS stock opened at $17.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 1,701.70 and a beta of 1.97. Cars.com Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.75 and a 1-year high of $17.76.

(Get Rating)

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cars.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cars.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.